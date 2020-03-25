Articles

The long-awaited launch of Maine’s recreational marijuana market could be delayed further because of the coronavirus, according to a memo from state regulators. Earlier this month, a state agency projected that the first adult-use marijuana shops would open in June, three months later than the initial forecast. But now that timetable may be overly optimistic. “Several communities […]

COVID-19 might delay Maine’s adult-use cannabis launch beyond June is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

