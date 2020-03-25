Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Large Canadian cannabis producers and their financial backers got a lot wrong in the lead-up to legalization. And not much has changed. Instead of focusing on consumer segmentation and proving out their businesses, they built massive facilities – “cathedrals to cannabis plants” – because that’s what investors wanted, said corporate adviser and former Bacardi Canada […]

What Canadian cannabis firms got wrong and their path forward: Q&A with former Bacardi exec Rob McPherson

