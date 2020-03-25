The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana retailers using drive-thru service to help limit contact with customers amid coronavirus

Some cannabis businesses are closing their doors – by choice or order – and they’re relying more on drive-thru windows as a way to better serve customers and avoid spreading coronavirus. It’s yet another example of how retailers are adapting to cope with the pandemic and keep their marijuana sales on track. Edgewater, Maryland-based Mana Supply Co., which […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-retailers-drive-thru-service-help-limit-customer-contact-amid-coronavirus/

