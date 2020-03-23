Prices up for wholesale flower in both newer and mature medical cannabis programs but leveling off

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Across the United States, medical marijuana business owners are reporting firm prices for wholesale flower, although actual price levels vary widely and largely depend on a market's maturity.

