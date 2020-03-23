The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Regulated cannabis businesses appeal to Ottawa for COVID-19 support

Canadian marijuana companies, seeking to overcome the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, are urging the federal government not to exclude them from economic measures offered to other businesses. The appeal was made in a letter sent by a group of 74 regulated cannabis companies and organizations to Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Navdeep Bains, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/regulated-cannabis-businesses-appeal-to-ottawa-for-covid-19-support/

