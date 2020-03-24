The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario’s cannabis sector deemed ‘essential’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

Regulated cannabis stores and producers have been deemed essential workplaces by Ontario’s government and will not be required to close their doors by midnight Tuesday amid the province’s effective lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ontario released a list late Monday identifying the essential workplaces allowed to remain open. The closure of […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontarios-cannabis-stores-producers-deemed-essential-amid-covid-19-outbreak/

