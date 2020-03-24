Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Regulated cannabis stores and producers have been deemed essential workplaces by Ontario’s government and will not be required to close their doors by midnight Tuesday amid the province’s effective lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ontario released a list late Monday identifying the essential workplaces allowed to remain open. The closure of […]

Ontario’s cannabis sector deemed ‘essential’ amid COVID-19 outbreak is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

