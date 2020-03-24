Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:10 Hits: 1

Health Canada is slowing down on-site field inspections of cannabis facilities until the end of the month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a disclosure from beleaguered cannabis producer CannTrust. Reduced field inspections could slow the pace at which the federal marijuana production regulator issues new licenses and amendments, presenting a new challenge to Canadian […]

Canada cannabis licensing inspections delayed due to COVID-19, CannTrust says is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/health-canada-cannabis-licensing-inspections-delayed-due-to-covid-19-says-canntrust/