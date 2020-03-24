Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:32 Hits: 1

Maine’s residency requirement for recreational marijuana business ownership violates the U.S. Constitution, according to a federal lawsuit filed against the state. Wellness Connection, based in Auburn, Maine, alleges in the suit against the state’s Department of Administrative and Financial Services that a residency requirement discriminates against both large and small companies that want to sell […]

Maine's adult-use cannabis residency rule unconstitutional, suit claims

