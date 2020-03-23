Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 19:52 Hits: 0

The nationwide coronavirus outbreak could hamper cannabis legalization efforts along the East Coast and elsewhere, raising further questions about the launch of lucrative new adult-use and medical markets in New York and other states. Coronavirus already has caused a number of state legislatures to temporarily shut down, including ones on the East Coast that were […]

Poll: COVID-19’s cannabis legalization impact? is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/poll-covid-19s-cannabis-legalization-impact/