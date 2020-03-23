Online marijuana giant Leafly lays off 91 staffers

Articles

One of the premier names in online cannabis information, Seattle-based Leafly, said Monday that it’s further cutting its workforce as part of a response to the coronavirus outbreak. “Today Leafly eliminated the roles of 91 employees across the company, 39% of our workforce,” CEO Tim Leslie said in a statement, adding that he was “heartbroken” […]

