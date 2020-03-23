Adult-use cannabis sales plunge after briefly hitting new heights on coronavirus concerns

Articles

Adult-use marijuana sales plunged over the weekend, only a few days after skyrocketing to new heights as consumers prepared for fallout from coronavirus. The response might mark a natural decline after consumers stocked up before sheltering in place or it could be the result of economic pressures from the pandemic, which has resulted in the […]

