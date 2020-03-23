The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More states say medical cannabis shops can stay open amid COVID-19

Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio joined several other states in declaring that medical marijuana dispensaries can remain open in light of stay-at-home orders designed to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. Here is a look at what is happening in each state:  Massachusetts: Medical marijuana dispensaries in the state will be allowed to stay open from Tuesday through […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/more-states-say-medical-cannabis-shops-can-stay-open-amid-covid-19-closures/

