More states say medical cannabis shops can stay open amid COVID-19

Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio joined several other states in declaring that medical marijuana dispensaries can remain open in light of stay-at-home orders designed to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. Here is a look at what is happening in each state: Massachusetts: Medical marijuana dispensaries in the state will be allowed to stay open from Tuesday through […]

