FREE Webinar This Thursday, 3/26: We Answer Your Cannabis Coronavirus Questions

COVID-19 has affected almost every aspect of American life, including the business and financial sectors. The cannabis industry is no exception.

Many questions still loom for cannabis businesses and investors during this uncertain time. Examples include:

regulatory compliance

the ability to stay open (and what constitutes an “essential business”)

contract enforceability

employment issues

local, state, and federal government action

industry trends and forecasting

To alleviate your concerns and to educate you on how to take care of your business and its employees, veteran cannabis business attorney Vince Sliwoski (Portland, Oregon) will conduct a cannabis coronavirus Q & A session via webinar on Thursday, March 26th from 12pm to 1pm PDT.

This Q & A presentation is free to attend and we encourage all attendees to submit questions in advance while registering. Vince will answer as many as possible during the lunch hour.

To register for this webinar, SIGN UP HERE. We sincerely hope you can join us for our cannabis COVID-19 Q & A session. Until then, please stay safe and healthy.

