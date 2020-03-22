Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 2

When Seke Ballard founded Good Tree Capital, his goal for the Seattle-headquartered online platform was to raise funds from accredited investors and, in turn, use that money to underwrite loans for small, licensed cannabis companies around the United States.

With a reimagined lending model, firm aims to create equitable cannabis funding is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/good-tree-capital-founder-seke-ballard-on-cannabis-funding/