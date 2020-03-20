Colorado medical cannabis shop first to offer deliveries

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

The Native Roots Dandelion medical marijuana dispensary is the first in Colorado to be allowed to deliver medical marijuana under a new state law, regulators said. The state Marijuana Enforcement Division granted the delivery permit to the dispensary in Boulder, Colorado. The dispensary can only deliver products within the city of Boulder because local municipalities must […]

