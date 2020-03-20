The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colorado medical cannabis shop first to offer deliveries

The Native Roots Dandelion medical marijuana dispensary is the first in Colorado to be allowed to deliver medical marijuana under a new state law, regulators said. The state Marijuana Enforcement Division granted the delivery permit to the dispensary in Boulder, Colorado. The dispensary can only deliver products within the city of Boulder because local municipalities must […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/colorado-medical-cannabis-shop-first-to-offer-deliveries/

