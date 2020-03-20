Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

Canada’s federal public safety ministry is working on a plan to thwart the country’s thriving online market for illegal cannabis, according to a recently-released briefing book for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Any clampdown on unlicensed online dispensaries – whether successful or unsuccessful – could have implications for their regulated competitors. A redacted version of […]

Canada working on action plan against illegal online cannabis sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

