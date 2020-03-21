Week In Review: Medical marijuana deemed ‘essential,’ MJ shops see brisk sales amid coronavirus crisis but deal with related business challenges more

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
States and local municipalities are increasingly declaring that medical marijuana businesses are “essential” operations and can keep their doors open during the coronavirus health crisis. MJBizDaily takeaway: Industry watchers note that as government officials in more areas of the country place MMJ dispensaries in the same category as other essential businesses like pharmacies, this marks a […]
