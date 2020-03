California gov classifies cannabis industry as ‘essential’ during lockdown

Articles

Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020

All licensed marijuana businesses in California can continue with business as usual during a statewide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, under a clarification document Gov. Gavin Newsom issued late Friday night. The document identified businesses and industries categorized as “essential” and allowed to keep operating during the lockdown Newsom announced on Thursday. Cannabis retailers are […]

