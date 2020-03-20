The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MJBizDaily podcast: Alabama may legalize medical cannabis and more

Alabama, one of the most conservative states in the country, is moving closer to legalizing medical marijuana. Some of the other top headlines addressed in this week’s MJBizDaily podcast include: Canopy Growth closes corporate stores USDA secretary call the hemp rules a “draft” New York CBD startup delays Canadian IPO on coronavirus issues And more ??

