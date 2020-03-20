MJBizDaily podcast: Alabama may legalize medical cannabis and more

Articles

Alabama, one of the most conservative states in the country, is moving closer to legalizing medical marijuana. Some of the other top headlines addressed in this week’s MJBizDaily podcast include: Canopy Growth closes corporate stores USDA secretary call the hemp rules a “draft” New York CBD startup delays Canadian IPO on coronavirus issues And more ??

