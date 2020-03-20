Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 22:08 Hits: 1

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new statewide stay-at-home order has created even more uncertainty for marijuana businesses in the world’s largest cannabis market, forcing executives to navigate a growing jumble of local rules that may or may not permit MJ companies to operate normally. The order, which was issued Thursday night, doesn’t explicitly address whether cannabis companies […]

California lockdown: Patchwork of emergency orders makes it less clear where cannabis firms can operate locally

