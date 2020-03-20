Cannabis group urges SBA loans made amid coronavirus crisis

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

A cannabis industry coalition is urging Congress to ensure that state-legal marijuana businesses are eligible for emergency loans from the Small Business Administration during the coronavirus outbreak. The SBA announced earlier this month that it would provide disaster assistance in the form of low-interest loans of up to $2 million each to small businesses affected by […]

