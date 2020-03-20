The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis group urges SBA loans made amid coronavirus crisis

A cannabis industry coalition is urging Congress to ensure that state-legal marijuana businesses are eligible for emergency loans from the Small Business Administration during the coronavirus outbreak. The SBA announced earlier this month that it would provide disaster assistance in the form of low-interest loans of up to $2 million each to small businesses affected by […]

