First medical cannabis sales in Colombia imminent – a year later than expected

Colombia’s delayed medical cannabis industry could see its first sale within days, according to one of the country’s leading producers. Khiron Life Sciences announced Friday that it became “the first company” authorized to sell medical cannabis in Colombia. The Latin American nation’s medical cannabis industry had been expected to launch in 2019, so the announcement […]

