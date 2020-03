Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

Canadian cannabis retail sales grew 4.3% from December to January despite declining month-over-month sales in Quebec, according to the latest monthly data fromĀ Statistics Canada. More than 154 million Canadian dollars ($107 million) worth of adult-use cannabis products were sold by retailers in January, continuing an upward national trend sales since legalization in October 2018. Statistics […]

Canada sees steady adult-use cannabis sales growth in January is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

