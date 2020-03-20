MJBizDaily postpones, cancels three cannabis trade events

Articles

Marijuana Business Daily has decided to postpone or cancel three upcoming cannabis industry trade events scheduled for the United States and overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details: MJBizDaily’s Investor Intelligence Symposium, scheduled for next month in New York, has been canceled. Attendees have been notified. In lieu of the cancellation, MJBizDaily will […]

