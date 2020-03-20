The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Marijuana shops overhaul workforces to cope with online orders, curbside-delivery boom during coronavirus pandemic

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Cannabis stores across the U.S. are scrambling to reassign employees to new tasks to cope with a rush of online orders and curbside deliveries amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also considering how the current environment might permanently affect the way consumers purchase cannabis.

Marijuana shops overhaul workforces to cope with online orders, curbside-delivery boom during coronavirus pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-shops-overhaul-workforces-to-cope-with-online-orders-curbside-delivery-boom-during-coronavirus-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version