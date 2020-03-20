High-profile founders leaving US marijuana companies signals new phase for industry

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
A number of high-profile founders of U.S.-based cannabis companies have stepped down in the past several weeks amid continuing struggles to move their firms toward profitability. Industry experts suggest this is a sign of maturation among marijuana businesses as investors demand they focus more on profits than raising capital and relying on previously booming stock prices. […]
