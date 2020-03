Medical cannabis businesses increasingly deemed ‘essential’ during coronavirus pandemic

Articles

More states and local officials are declaring medical marijuana dispensaries “essential” services akin to pharmacies. Essential businesses can remain open even as nonessential companies are forced to close to help contain coronavirus outbreaks.

