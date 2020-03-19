The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

All PEI cannabis stores to temporarily close; online store remains open

All four regulated adult-use cannabis stores in Prince Edward Island on Thursday temporarily closed their doors “until further notice” as part of the province’s measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The e-commerce site, which is owned and operated by the province, will continue to process orders, a spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily. […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/all-pei-cannabis-stores-to-temporarily-close-online-store-remains-open/

