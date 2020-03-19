Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 17:30 Hits: 0

All four regulated adult-use cannabis stores in Prince Edward Island on Thursday temporarily closed their doors “until further notice” as part of the province’s measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The e-commerce site, which is owned and operated by the province, will continue to process orders, a spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily. […]

All PEI cannabis stores to temporarily close; online store remains open is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

