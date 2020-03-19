Nevada cannabis retailer is latest to offer medical-only sales

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
The Source, with two marijuana locations in Las Vegas, said it is transitioning to medical-only sales for its patients as an additional safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest retailer to do so. The company said in a news release it will temporarily suspend recreational sales “until further notice.” “Together, we can help […]
