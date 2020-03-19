Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 22:42 Hits: 0

The Source, with two marijuana locations in Las Vegas, said it is transitioning to medical-only sales for its patients as an additional safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest retailer to do so. The company said in a news release it will temporarily suspend recreational sales “until further notice.” “Together, we can help […]

Nevada cannabis retailer is latest to offer medical-only sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/nevada-cannabis-retailer-is-latest-to-offer-medical-only-sales/