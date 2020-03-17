Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 13:11 Hits: 0

Smiths Falls, Ontario-based Canopy Growth is temporarily closing all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed adult-use retail locations to help stem the worsening COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Canopy operates 23 stores in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Manitoba as well as the Tweed visitor center in Smiths Falls. The closures are effective at 5 p.m. local time on March […]

Canopy closes cannabis stores, pivots to e-commerce to help ‘flatten the curve’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canopy-closes-cannabis-stores-pivots-to-e-commerce-to-help-flatten-the-curve/