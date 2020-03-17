Demand for cannabis delivery soars as Canada Post restricts service

Articles

Canada Post, which ships most cannabis in the country, will no longer request signatures for deliveries as part of enhanced safety measures to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Adult-use marijuana deliveries handled by Canada Post will go to local post offices for pickup, a prospect that might impact online demand in provinces […]

