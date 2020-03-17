The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Demand for cannabis delivery soars as Canada Post restricts service

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Canada Post, which ships most cannabis in the country, will no longer request signatures for deliveries as part of enhanced safety measures to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Adult-use marijuana deliveries handled by Canada Post will go to local post offices for pickup, a prospect that might impact online demand in provinces […]

Demand for cannabis delivery soars as Canada Post restricts service is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/demand-for-cannabis-delivery-soars-as-canada-post-restricts-service/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version