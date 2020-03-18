The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California marijuana retailers see sales boom, but coronavirus forces them to address some store closures, new regulations

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Well before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., cannabis experts predicted significant contraction for the legal California marijuana industry this year. Cannabis sales are currently brisk at many California marijuana shops as consumers stock up over the fear MJ retailers could shutter indefinitely – but even so, the business fallout surrounding coronavirus has pushed some California […]

California marijuana retailers see sales boom, but coronavirus forces them to address some store closures, new regulations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-recreational-marijuana-shops-switch-to-online-ordering/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version