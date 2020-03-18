Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:30 Hits: 0

Washington state is allowing licensed cannabis dispensaries with medically compliant products to provide curbside service to patients in order to “promote social distancing,” according to the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board. Dispensaries can temporarily sell to “qualified patients” outside of their businesses, but “within the licensed property line,” the agency said. However, dispensaries may not operate […]

WA allows curbside medical marijuana sales during health crisis

