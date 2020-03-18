Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 20:52 Hits: 0

A week after Wana Brand unveiled its entry into Canada, the Colorado-based marijuana edible maker on Wednesday announced it has hired industry veteran Joe Hodas to oversee the company’s growing marketing efforts. “With Wana’s international expansion Joe will ensure that our brand and message remain consistent while helping us deliver at the highest level on […]

Marijuana pioneer Hodas joins Colorado’s Wana Brands is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-pioneer-hodas-joins-colorados-wana-brands/