California’s Indus secures $14.5 million for cannabis expansion

Indus Holdings, a California-based vertically integrated marijuana company, said it secured up to $14.5 million in loan financing to complete a greenhouse and boost the company’s profitability path. Indus, which said it will close the deal in April, also will use the proceeds for renovations and as general working capital “to become profitable and self-sustaining.” Geronimo […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/californias-indus-secures-14-5-million-for-cannabis-expansion/

