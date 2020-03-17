Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Indus Holdings, a California-based vertically integrated marijuana company, said it secured up to $14.5 million in loan financing to complete a greenhouse and boost the company’s profitability path. Indus, which said it will close the deal in April, also will use the proceeds for renovations and as general working capital “to become profitable and self-sustaining.” Geronimo […]

California’s Indus secures $14.5 million for cannabis expansion is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/californias-indus-secures-14-5-million-for-cannabis-expansion/