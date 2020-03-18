Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

Recreational marijuana retailers throughout several markets in the U.S. saw a dramatic spike in sales in recent days, according to new data, an unambiguous sign that the coronavirus pandemic is prompting consumers to stock up on products. The run on cannabis stores may come from the fear that marijuana shops will be closed indefinitely, similar […]

Adult-use cannabis retailers take stock of inventory, encourage online orders as sales surge during coronavirus pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/recreational-cannabis-retailers-sales-surge-during-coronavirus-pandemic/