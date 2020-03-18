Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

Farm Credit Canada (FCC), a government-owned agricultural lender, says the full suite of its lending products is available to legal cannabis businesses across the country – ensuring operators have access to the capital they need to overcome any short-term cash-flow challenges. While the lending products are not tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, any liquidity offered through […]

Full suite of Farm Credit Canada’s financial lifelines open to cannabis businesses is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/full-suite-of-farm-credit-canadas-financial-lifelines-open-to-cannabis-businesses/