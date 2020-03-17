The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Despite coronavirus, global supply chain for medical cannabis stable

(Scroll down to a poll and share your thoughts on the impact you think the coronavirus pandemic will have on medical cannabis.) International medical marijuana supply chains appear stable for the time being despite the coronavirus pandemic, with shipments to Europe’s largest market, Germany, remaining uninterrupted. Despite more European countries going into full lockdown mode […]

