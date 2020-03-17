What are your thoughts on closing marijuana stores over coronavirus?

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Organic Alternatives, a cannabis operator in Fort Collins, Colorado, closed voluntarily over worries about the spread of coronavirus – and many more marijuana shops likely could do the same soon despite the loss in sales they’ll experience. Concerns around marijuana retailers closing also could lead to a run on cannabis stores where consumers buy out […]

