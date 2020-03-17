The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tell us if you think coronavirus will hit Germany’s MMJ supply

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

International medical marijuana supply chains appear stable for the time being despite the coronavirus pandemic, with shipments to Europe’s largest market, Germany, remaining uninterrupted. Despite more European countries going into full lockdown mode or closing borders because of the pandemic, disruption in the shipments of medical cannabis to Germany aren’t likely in the short term, according to industry experts. […]

Tell us if you think coronavirus will hit Germany’s MMJ supply is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/tell-us-if-you-think-coronavirus-will-hit-germanys-mmj-supply/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version