Cannabis event firm Lift announces layoffs amid pandemic

Toronto-based marijuana conference company Lift said it temporarily laid off an unknown number of employees and paused non-profitable business segments “to preserve value amidst (the) global pandemic.” The company says its Lift & Co. Expo will be unaffected by the changes. When reached by phone and email, the company would not say how many employees […]

