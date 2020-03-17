The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis event firm Lift announces layoffs amid pandemic

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Toronto-based marijuana conference company Lift said it temporarily laid off an unknown number of employees and paused non-profitable business segments “to preserve value amidst (the) global pandemic.” The company says its Lift & Co. Expo will be unaffected by the changes. When reached by phone and email, the company would not say how many employees […]

Cannabis event firm Lift announces layoffs amid pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-event-firm-lift-announces-layoffs-to-preserve-value-amid-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version