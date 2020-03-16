Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
An Oklahoma bank filed a federal lawsuit against a Tulsa medical cannabis dispensary for trademark infringement. In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the Bank of Oklahoma accused the Dank of Oklahoma dispensary of using a variation of the institution’s logo that it registered as a trademark in 1975, the Tulsa World reported. […]
Oklahoma medical marijuana shop hit by trademark suit is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
