Oklahoma medical marijuana shop hit by trademark suit

An Oklahoma bank filed a federal lawsuit against a Tulsa medical cannabis dispensary for trademark infringement. In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the Bank of Oklahoma accused the Dank of Oklahoma dispensary of using a variation of the institution’s logo that it registered as a trademark in 1975, the Tulsa World reported. […]

