BC Cannabis Stores working to mitigate ‘potential supply issues’

British Columbia’s adult-use cannabis wholesaler says it is working closely with industry stakeholders to mitigate potential supply issues amid the coronavirus outbreak gripping the global economy. BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) is also reinforcing safety and hygiene procedures for employees and customers. “At this time, we are not experiencing any delays or impacts to the […]

