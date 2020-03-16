The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dutch cannabis ‘coffee shops’ to remain open amid coronavirus clampdown

The Netherlands will allow cannabis “coffee shops” to remain open under certain conditions, exempting the popular stores from measures forcing other shops to close their doors to fight the spread of coronavirus. The Dutch cabinet originally ordered the cannabis stores to suspend operations, along with restaurants, bars and nightclubs, but the government quickly reversed course after mayors warned that […]

https://mjbizdaily.com/dutch-cannabis-coffee-shops-to-remain-open-amid-coronavirus-clampdown/

