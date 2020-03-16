Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:00 Hits: 0

Fort Collins, Colorado, cannabis retailer Organic Alternatives closed voluntarily on Monday over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus - and many more marijuana shops likely could do the same soon despite the loss in sales they'll experience. Concerns around marijuana retailers closing also could lead to a run on cannabis stores, where consumers buy out products over fears that business will remain shuttered.

Colorado cannabis retailer voluntarily closes over coronavirus concerns after spike in customer traffic; similar closures could follow

