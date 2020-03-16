Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 14:49 Hits: 0

Cannabis stores in Ontario and Alberta reported “unprecedented demand” as the country hunkers down to fight a worsening coronavirus outbreak, industry sources say. Executives told Marijuana Business Daily there is no threat to supply chains at this time, and safety measures have been put into place for employees and consumers. Spiritleaf CEO Darren Bondar said […]

Amid coronavirus, Canadian cannabis stores see ‘unprecedented’ sales surge is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/amid-coronavirus-canadian-cannabis-stores-see-unprecedented-sales-surge/