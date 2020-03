Maine issues conditional licenses to 31 adult-use cannabis companies

Articles

As Maine prepares for recreational marijuana sales to begin in a few months, regulators have issued 31 conditional adult-use cannabis licenses – 16 of them to retailers. In addition to the stores, the Office of Marijuana Policy said it is mailing the licenses to: Ten marijuana cultivation facilities. Four manufacturing facilities. A nursery. The agency’s director, […]

