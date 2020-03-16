Wholesale cannabis flower prices in Massachusetts climb on mounting demand, sluggish supply

Articles

Prices for wholesale cannabis flower grown for Massachusetts' recreational market are some of the highest in the nation, as the state’s producers slowly ramp up production to meet roaring demand.

