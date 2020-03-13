Large cannabis operators positioned to dominate potential Arizona recreational cannabis market, shut out small businesses

Articles

Arizona’s fast-growing, roughly $750 million a year medical marijuana market was fortified by multistate operators (MSOs) that moved into the market and invigorated lackluster operations, cannabis experts say. And now an even bigger potential prize looms: A recreational cannabis market that the state’s voters could legalize in November. But some experts worry that the industry-backed recreational cannabis […]

