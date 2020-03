Marijuana firm Tilray plans $90 million capital raise amid market turmoil

Articles

Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

Canadian cannabis producer Tilray on Thursday announced a share offering to raiseĀ $90.4 million, which the Nanaimo, British Columbia company says will be used for general corporate purposes. Tilray priced 7.25 million class 2 common shares – and 11.75 million prefunded warrants to purchase common shares – at $4.76 per share. That is a 20% discount […]

